Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tagged with OT loss
Holtby yielded four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.
Making his fourth consecutive start, Holtby was handed a loss for the third straight game. He was strong for most of the game, but a late second-period goal and an early tally to start the third shifted momentum for the Canadiens. Finally, Montreal finished things off in overtime in under a minute. The four-goal outing bumped Holtby's season GAA to 3.14 alongside an.896 save percentage. With back-to-back games coming up this weekend, both Holtby and Ilya Samsonov should see action.
