Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tagged with shootout loss

Holtby stopped 24 of 26 shots Monday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo.

Holtby entered the night having won four of his last five outings, but Buffalo built a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes on goals by Victor Olofsson and Jack Eichel and nabbed the win in extra time. There was little Holtby could do on either goal, both of which were overpowering one-timers from the faceoff circles. He'll try to get back into the win column Thursday with a home date against the Red Wings.