Capitals' Braden Holtby: Take step back in home loss

Holtby gave up five goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Holtby wasn't exactly at fault on any of the Philadelphia goals but was tagged with his first loss in his last four starts. The 30-year-old was seemingly re-establishing himself as the lead goaltender in Washington, but he's still given up three-plus goals in each of his last six appearances. Holtby and the Capitals now embark upon a three-game road trip against the Rangers, Penguins and Sabres beginning Thursday in Manhattan.