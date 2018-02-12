Capitals' Braden Holtby: Takes another rough loss
Holtby allowed five goals on 29 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.
The Capitals screamed back to erase a three-goal deficit in the third period only to lose in overtime. Washington will get a point, but it counts the same for Holtby owners, who are still waiting for the former Vezina Trophy winner to hit full stride. Holtby played well in his last two starts against the Blue Jackets, but he has also yielded at least five goals in two of the past four games.
