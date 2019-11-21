Capitals' Braden Holtby: Takes first loss in eight starts

Holtby gave up four goals on 31 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Holtby and the Capitals trailed 1-0 after 40 minutes but the game got away from them in the third period, despite Holtby's breakaway stop of Filip Chytil midway through the final frame. The loss was Holtby's first since Oct. 24 and ended his seven-game winning streak. He had delivered a stout .935 save percentage in November prior to Wednesday's game and will likely be right back between the pipes Saturday against Vancouver.