Capitals' Braden Holtby: Takes loss against Pens
Holtby allowed six goals on 33 shots before being pulled in the third period of Friday's 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh.
This was just the second regulation loss in 10 games for Holtby, and his 26-10-2 record has him among the most reliable netminders in the league again this year. However, his ratios (.914 save percentage and 2.78 GAA) have taken a huge decline into mediocre territory this season. The Capitals have surrendered the most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.14), so it's not all on Holtby's shoulders. Additionally, his huge workload buoys his fantasy floor.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Friday in Pittsburgh•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 27 shots in Wednesday's win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns 25th victory•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending away net Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Loses in overtime•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...