Capitals' Braden Holtby: Takes loss against Pens

Holtby allowed six goals on 33 shots before being pulled in the third period of Friday's 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

This was just the second regulation loss in 10 games for Holtby, and his 26-10-2 record has him among the most reliable netminders in the league again this year. However, his ratios (.914 save percentage and 2.78 GAA) have taken a huge decline into mediocre territory this season. The Capitals have surrendered the most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.14), so it's not all on Holtby's shoulders. Additionally, his huge workload buoys his fantasy floor.