Holtby yielded four goals on 31 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 2. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Capitals gave Holtby a quick lead again thanks to an Alex Ovechkin goal in the first minute. Things turned for the worse for Holtby in the second period, and the Islanders' three-goal rally was too much for the Capitals to come back from. The 30-year-old netminder has given up eight goals on 58 shots in the series, which sees the Capitals down 2-0. Pheonix Copley and Vitek Vanecek are the other goalies on the roster -- more than likely, it will be up to Holtby to turn things around in Sunday's Game 3.