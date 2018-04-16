Capitals' Braden Holtby: Takes loss in relief

Holtby replaced a struggling Philipp Grubauer in Sunday's Game 2 against the Blue Jackets. He played 32:15 and made seven saves on eight shots, but that one goal was the decider in the 5-4 overtime loss.

Holtby struggled to the tune of a 2.99 GAA and .907 save percentage this season, which is why Grubauer got the nod to start the playoffs. However, the German netminder has not looked good so far, so maybe the job will be Holtby's again come Game 3.