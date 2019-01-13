Capitals' Braden Holtby: Takes stick to face, leaves game
Holtby exited Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets after Cam Atkinson's stick went through his mask, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Holtby was administered eye drops on the bench, but that wasn't enough to return him to the game immediately. He allowed one goal on 11 shots before exiting. Phoenix Copley entered the game in relief.
