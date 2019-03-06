Capitals' Braden Holtby: Taking on Flyers
Holtby will tend twine against host Philadelphia on Wednesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby will be vying for his 25th win, which would count as the fifth straight season of the celebrated backstop reaching that mark. Supported by an offense that ranks seven in road scoring at 3.18 goals per game, Holtby reportedly will be countered by Brian Elliott in this divisional affair.
