Capitals' Braden Holtby: Taking on Tampa Bay
Holtby will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against the Lightning, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Holtby wasn't great in his last start Saturday against Tampa Bay, allowing four goals on 33 shots en route to a 6-3 road defeat. The 29-year-old netminder will hope to fair better against the same opponent at home Wednesday, where he's recorded a 14-8-3 record in 27 appearances this campaign.
