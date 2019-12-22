Play

Capitals' Braden Holtby: Team's best penalty killer

Holtby made 26 saves in a 3-1 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

He was particularly sharp on a five-on-three penalty kill and shut the door on seven penalty kills altogether. Holtby now has a 17-4-4 record with a 2.75 GAA and .911 save percentage. He's a mandatory activation whenever he's in the blue paint.

