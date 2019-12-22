Capitals' Braden Holtby: Team's best penalty killer
Holtby made 26 saves in a 3-1 win over the Lightning on Saturday.
He was particularly sharp on a five-on-three penalty kill and shut the door on seven penalty kills altogether. Holtby now has a 17-4-4 record with a 2.75 GAA and .911 save percentage. He's a mandatory activation whenever he's in the blue paint.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.