Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending goal Monday

Holtby will be the road starter against the Islanders on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

Holtby has been his usually stellar self, as he has 16 wins in 22 games with a 2.57 GAA and a .921 save percentage. The Islanders rank second in goals per game, which is a concern, but they are also third worst in goals allowed per contest, so Holtby still has a good chance of picking up a win with some help from his offense.