Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending goal Wednesday
Holtby will be the home starter against the Senators on Wednesday, the Washington Post reports.
Holtby has been a little inconsistent this season, which has left him with a 2.66 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Both would be his worst performance in those two categories since 2013-14 if they hold. However, Holtby does have a strong track record (and also seven wins in his last 10 games played).
