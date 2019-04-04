Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending the twine Thursday

Holtby will get the start at home against the Canadiens, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby has been dazzling of late with a 1.75 GAA and .941 save percentage in his last four games. The 29-year-old will look to get the Capitals back in the win column and clinch the Metropolitan Division title against a Montreal team desperate to keep their playoff hopes alive.

