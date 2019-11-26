Play

Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending the twine Wednesday

Holtby will mind the cage Wednesday at home against the Panthers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby will look to right the ship after two consecutive losses in his last two starts. The 30-year-old is 10-1-2 with a 2.41 GAA and .925 save percentage in his last 13 games despite the recent skid, so continue to play him with confidence.

