Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Friday
Holtby will get the home start Friday against the Panthers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby brings a 3.18 GAA and .898 save percentage behind a 3-1-1 record into Friday's action against a Panthers team still searching for its first win. The 29-year-old's stats are nothing to write home about, but he's a world-class talent and the matchup is a favorable one, so keep him in your lineup.
