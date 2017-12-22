Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Saturday
Holtby will defend the cage against the Golden Knights on Saturday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby will get the night off Friday -- the first game of the Caps' back-to-back -- in order to prepare for the trip to Vegas. The netminder has secured wins in nine of his previous 11 contests and appears to be once again putting himself into the conversation for the Vezina Trophy. The Knights are icing the league's third most potent offense (3.45 goals per game), which will make coming away with a victory Saturday no easy task.
