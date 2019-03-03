Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Sunday

Holtby will start in the road goal Sunday versus the Rangers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby is playing at a high level again with three wins over the last four games and a .927 save percentage in that span. He's only faced the Rangers once this season and recorded a win. The Blueshirts have struggled lately and lost three straight but still managed to score 10 goals in that span, although their power play came in at a mere 8.3 percent. Holtby looks favored to come out with a win.