Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Sunday
Holtby will start in the road goal Sunday versus the Rangers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby is playing at a high level again with three wins over the last four games and a .927 save percentage in that span. He's only faced the Rangers once this season and recorded a win. The Blueshirts have struggled lately and lost three straight but still managed to score 10 goals in that span, although their power play came in at a mere 8.3 percent. Holtby looks favored to come out with a win.
