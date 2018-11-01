Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Thursday

Holtby will defend the crease versus the Habs on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby was given just his second night off of the season against the Flames on Saturday, so he should be well rested for Thursday's tilt. The 29-year-old has dominated Montreal in his career, as he is 11-1-2 all-time with a 1.57 GAA -- his lowest goals against versus any one team.