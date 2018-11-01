Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Thursday
Holtby will defend the crease versus the Habs on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby was given just his second night off of the season against the Flames on Saturday, so he should be well rested for Thursday's tilt. The 29-year-old has dominated Montreal in his career, as he is 11-1-2 all-time with a 1.57 GAA -- his lowest goals against versus any one team.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gives up three in Thursday's loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Steers away 22 shots•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Protecting net against Canucks•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns in another poor start•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.