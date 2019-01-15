Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Tuesday
Holtby will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road tilt versus Nashville, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Holtby missed just one game due to an eye injury -- a game he may have sat for anyway with the Caps on a back-to-back. The netminder is 7-3-0 with a .921 save percentage in his previous 11 outings and should see the bulk of the five remaining start before the All-Star break.
