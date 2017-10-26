Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tipped for Thursday's start

Holtby will tend the twine for Thursday's contest in Vancouver.

Holtby has looked like his usual self in the young season, going 4-2-0 with a 2.31 GAA and .929 save percentage through six starts, and will be coming off of a period of five days of rest. After a slow start to the campaign, Vancouver has been heating up as of late, winning four of their last five contests and scoring 3.00 goals per game along the way. Look for Holtby to provide a stabilizing presence in his return to the Washington net.