Capitals' Braden Holtby: To be countered with Carey Price
Holtby will protect the home net from the visiting Canadians on Saturday.
His counterpart will be Carey Price, and you could make the argument that either guy is the best in the league at the netminder position. Holtby, who claimed the 2016 Vezina Trophy, sports a 10-1-2 record, 1.62 GAA and .941 save percentage over 14 career appearances against the Habs, so it very well could be worth shelling top dollar for him in daily formats.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Emerges victorious in season opener•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Set to tend the twine Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will play two periods Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Solid in preseason debut•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns Jennings Trophy with fewest goals against•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns in another Vezina-worthy campaign•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...