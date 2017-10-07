Capitals' Braden Holtby: To be countered with Carey Price

Holtby will protect the home net from the visiting Canadians on Saturday.

His counterpart will be Carey Price, and you could make the argument that either guy is the best in the league at the netminder position. Holtby, who claimed the 2016 Vezina Trophy, sports a 10-1-2 record, 1.62 GAA and .941 save percentage over 14 career appearances against the Habs, so it very well could be worth shelling top dollar for him in daily formats.