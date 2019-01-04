Capitals' Braden Holtby: Torched in Thursday loss
Holtby surrendered five goals on 42 shots faced during Thursday's 5-2 road loss to the Blues.
Holtby was under siege all night as he dropped his second straight game (allowing 5+ goals in each contest). The 29-year-old falls to a 2.92 GAA and .910 save percentage on the season and stands at a record of 15-10-2. Fantasy owners should ride out this rough patch, as the 2015-16 Vezina Trophy-winner gets a heavy workload on a talented team which affords him a fairly high ceiling for the balance of the season.
