Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tough luck loss against Boston
Holtby turned aside 38-of-39 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Bruins.
Holtby got lit up for 30 shots in the first two periods but managed to keep his team in the game. Despite posting one of his best performances of the year, Washington's offense couldn't get anything going in the other end to support him. Holtby is now 18-13-3 this season with a .907 save percentage. However, his GAA is still north of 3.00.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...