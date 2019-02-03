Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tough luck loss against Boston

Holtby turned aside 38-of-39 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Bruins.

Holtby got lit up for 30 shots in the first two periods but managed to keep his team in the game. Despite posting one of his best performances of the year, Washington's offense couldn't get anything going in the other end to support him. Holtby is now 18-13-3 this season with a .907 save percentage. However, his GAA is still north of 3.00.