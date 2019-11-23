Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tough-luck loss to Canucks
Holtby turned aside 32 shots in regulation and overtime, and six of seven shootout attempts, in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.
The netminder made a number of big saves to earn a point for the Caps, but Bo Horvat's tally in the seventh round of the shootout finally ended things. Holtby still carries a sparkling 11-2-4 record on the year, but his 2.86 GA and .908 save percentage indicate how much he's been relying on Alex Ovechkin and the offense to compile those wins.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes versus Canucks•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Takes first loss in eight starts•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Runs winning streak to seven•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pegged for Monday's start•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: On fast track to improvement•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.