Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tough-luck loss to Canucks

Holtby turned aside 32 shots in regulation and overtime, and six of seven shootout attempts, in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

The netminder made a number of big saves to earn a point for the Caps, but Bo Horvat's tally in the seventh round of the shootout finally ended things. Holtby still carries a sparkling 11-2-4 record on the year, but his 2.86 GA and .908 save percentage indicate how much he's been relying on Alex Ovechkin and the offense to compile those wins.