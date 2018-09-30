Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 21 shots in Sunday win

Holtby stopped 21 of 23 shots faced during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Blues.

Holtby looked strong in the preseason finale and is likely to be in the crease for the home opener on Oct. 3. The former Vezina Trophy-winner could be in for a heavy workload now that rookie Pheonix Copley is the backup, and should be one of the top goalies taken in all formats.