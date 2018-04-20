Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 23 shots in Game 4 win

Holtby made 23 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4.

After watching from the bench through most of the first two games in the series, Holtby's re-insertion into the lineup has lit a fire under the Caps, and he's led them to two straight wins to even things up against Columbus. He'll carry a .940 save percentage into Game 5 back in Washington on Saturday.