Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 24 shots in Tuesday win

Holtby stopped 24 of 27 shots faced during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Holtby has had a rocky 2018, but can at least hang his hat to having two wins in his last two starts after being sat in favor of backup Phillip Grubauer in five of Washington's last seven games. The 28-year-old has been a disappointment for fantasy owners who likely took him early in fantasy drafts, but a bounce-back campaign is certainly likely in 2018-19, so keep an eye on him for sleeper value in your fantasy drafts next season.