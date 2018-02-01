Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 27 shots in Wednesday's win

Holtby stopped 27 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

After allowing two first-period goals, Holtby settled down and let his offense get to work. January hasn't been his strongest month, but he still has four wins in seven starts with a 2.83 GAA and .910 save percentage. He may need to perform better than that to get another win if he gets the nod Friday in Pittsburgh, however.