Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 27 shots in Wednesday's win
Holtby stopped 27 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
After allowing two first-period goals, Holtby settled down and let his offense get to work. January hasn't been his strongest month, but he still has four wins in seven starts with a 2.83 GAA and .910 save percentage. He may need to perform better than that to get another win if he gets the nod Friday in Pittsburgh, however.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...