Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 33 shots in Game 2 win

Holtby stopped 33 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

He gave up two goals in a little over three minutes in the first period, but Holtby slammed the door shut on Tampa after that and gave Washington a chance to take control of the game, and the series. He's now 10-2 with a .928 save percentage since reclaiming the starting job for the Caps, and the 28-year-old will lead his team back home for Game 3 on Tuesday with a chance to sweep the Lightning.