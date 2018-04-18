Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 33 shots in Game 3 win
Holtby stopped 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Blue Jackets in Game 3.
Making his first start of the playoffs, Holtby likely cemented his spot in the crease for at least the remainder of the first round with an impressive performance. He'll take a stellar .930 postseason save percentage into Thursday's Game 4 back in Columbus.
