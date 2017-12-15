Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 34 shots in Thursday victory
Holtby allowed three goals on 37 shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.
Holtby now has five wins in his last six starts and continues to give the Capitals dependable -- albeit not spectacular -- goaltending. The 28-year-old's peripheral stats (2.64 GAA, .918 save percentage) have yet to return to his Vezina Trophy-caliber work in recent seasons, but the volume he receives as a workhorse netminder will keep his fantasy value quite solid in all formats.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes against Bruins•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounces back with win Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Looking to bounce back Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes nine saves before being pulled•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending goal Monday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns 16th win Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...