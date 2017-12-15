Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 34 shots in Thursday victory

Holtby allowed three goals on 37 shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.

Holtby now has five wins in his last six starts and continues to give the Capitals dependable -- albeit not spectacular -- goaltending. The 28-year-old's peripheral stats (2.64 GAA, .918 save percentage) have yet to return to his Vezina Trophy-caliber work in recent seasons, but the volume he receives as a workhorse netminder will keep his fantasy value quite solid in all formats.