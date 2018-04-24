Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 35 shots in series-clinching win
Holtby made 35 saves in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 6.
The netminder won his fourth straight start to give the Caps the series win and send them through to the second round to face the Penguins. Holtby now has a .932 save percentage in this postseason, and any thought of a goaltending controversy in Washington has been put firmly to rest.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in goal Monday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes several sick saves to get win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In net for Game 5•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 23 shots in Game 4 win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 33 shots in Game 3 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...