Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 35 shots in series-clinching win

Holtby made 35 saves in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 6.

The netminder won his fourth straight start to give the Caps the series win and send them through to the second round to face the Penguins. Holtby now has a .932 save percentage in this postseason, and any thought of a goaltending controversy in Washington has been put firmly to rest.

