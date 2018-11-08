Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 41 shots in win over Pens
Holtby stopped 41 of 42 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.
After allowing a power-play goal to Sidney Crosby midway through the first period, Holtby stood on his head and gave Alex Ovechkin and company a chance to come back and reward the netminder with his first win since Oct. 22. The 41 stops were a season high for Holtby, and the performance was a much-needed rebound after he's given up nine goals over his prior two starts.
