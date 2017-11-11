Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns away 27 in milestone win over Pens

Holtby saved 27 of 28 shots against the Penguins on Friday, reaching the milestone of 200 career victories.

Considering goals are up across the NHL, Holtby's .924 save percentage and 2.48 GAA are all the more impressive. He's also collected nine wins through 12 starts, and the Capitals have been a mess defensively with the second-most high-danger scoring chances allowed per 60 minutes (12.8) at five-on-five. Washington should shore up its team defense over the coming weeks, which only stands to help Holtby build on his already strong numbers. He should continue to be viewed as a high-end netminder in all fantasy settings.