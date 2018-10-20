Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns in another poor start

Holtby allowed four goals on 11 shots during one period in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers on Friday.

The veteran goaltender didn't return to the net at the beginning of the second period, but the Capitals did tie the game and force overtime to get Holtby off the hook. That's the good news, but the bad news is since shutting out the Bruins on opening night, Holtby owns a .860 save percentage and 4.58 GAA. It's still a small sample size, but coming off a disappointing 2017-18 season, this start is quite alarming for owners of the former Vezina Trophy winner.