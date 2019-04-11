Capitals' Braden Holtby: Unsurprisingly starting Game 1

Holtby will start in goal for Game 1 against the visiting Hurricanes on Thursday.

This is a rather obvious confirmation seeing as how Holtby led the Capitals to the franchise's first Stanley Cup win last year. However, recall that Philipp Grubauer -- who's since moved on to the Avalanche -- actually was Washington's starter to open the 2018 postseason. Holtby went 32-19-5 with a 2.82 GAA and .911 save percentage over 59 regular-season games. He snagged wins in all four appearances against Carolina.