Capitals' Braden Holtby: Unsurprisingly starting Game 1
Holtby will start in goal for Game 1 against the visiting Hurricanes on Thursday.
This is a rather obvious confirmation seeing as how Holtby led the Capitals to the franchise's first Stanley Cup win last year. However, recall that Philipp Grubauer -- who's since moved on to the Avalanche -- actually was Washington's starter to open the 2018 postseason. Holtby went 32-19-5 with a 2.82 GAA and .911 save percentage over 59 regular-season games. He snagged wins in all four appearances against Carolina.
