Capitals' Braden Holtby: Up and down so far
Holtby made 24 saves Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Toronto.
It has been a tale of polar opposites for Holtby this season. In two wins, he has allowed just two goals. In two losses, he has surrendered 11. Remember -- Holtby was up and down all season last year and there were questions about his ability to carry the Caps in the postseason. Watch his game carefully. Is he the guy he was last year or the one who delivered more than 40 wins in each of the previous three seasons? Your season may hinge on the answer.
