Capitals' Braden Holtby: Wards off Devils for third shutout

Holtby turned aside all 25 shots he faced in Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

New Jersey had some good chances, but Holtby stood tall en route to his third shutout of the season and the 35th of his career. The 29-year-old is on a roll, winning five straight starts with a 1.58 GAA and .935 save percentage to help the Caps surge to the top of the Metropolitan Division standings.