Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will be closely monitored

Coach Todd Reirden said the Capitals won't call up another goalie and won't rule out Holtby (eye) for Monday's game versus the Blues, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Although Holtby worked as a full participant in Sunday's practice, the team wants to monitor how sweat will impact his vision. The Caps have games at home Monday versus the Blues and on the road Tuesday versus the Predators, so it may make the most sense to start Holtby in the latter to give him extra recovery time. Expect a further update after Monday's morning skate.