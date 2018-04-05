Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will cap off regular season Saturday
Holtby will defend the cage from the visiting Devils for the regular-season finale Saturday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
It's been a rough season for Holtby, as his .908 save percentage through 53 games marks the lowest rate of his career, plus he's failed to record a shutout between 33 wins. Next up is a Devils squad that ranks sixth in road scoring by means of notching three goals per game.
