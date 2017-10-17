Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will guard crease Tuesday
Holtby will get the start at home Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
One of last season's Vezina Trophy finalists, Holtby comes into the contest with a pedestrian 2.47 GAA and an excellent .923 save percentage. However, the injury to Matt Niskanen (upper body) has significantly depleted Washington's defensive depth as evidenced by an 8-2 blowout loss Oct. 15 against the Flyers. Holtby is as dependable a goalie as there is, but has a shaky defense standing between him and a potent Toronto offensive attack. So while he's definitely a worthy starter, make sure your expectations are not too high.
