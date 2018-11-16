Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will not play Friday
Holtby (upper body) will not dress for Friday's road match against the Avalanche, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby will miss his second straight game after sustaining a mysterious injury during Wednesday's morning skate. Pheonix Copley is expected to start Friday, but Ilya Samsonov could also see some playing time if the 29-year-old remains sidelined past the weekend.
