Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will play full 60 minutes Friday
Holtby will start and play the entire game Friday against the Hurricanes, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Holtby stopped 15 of the 18 shots he faced in his last go around for the Capitals last Friday, but he will look for a better result with a full 60 minutes on tap for him. The veteran netminder will face the same Hurricanes club that beat him three times last time out, though this time it comes on home ice.
