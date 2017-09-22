Play

Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will play two periods Friday

Holtby will play two periods in Friday's exhibition against the Blues, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports

Holtby surrendered one goal on 19 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss against the Devils, so he'll look to continue his fine preseason form en route to being the starter on opening night of the 2017-18 season. Phoenix Copley will take over in the third period Friday.

