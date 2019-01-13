Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will practice without limitations

Holtby (eye) is expected to practice at full speed Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Holtby departed from Saturday's game versus Columbus after Cam Atkinson's stick went through his mask and hit his eye. Pheonix Copley finished the game, but it appears Holtby was able to recover quickly and should be available moving forward. His next chance to play will be Monday versus the Blues, but the Capitals may opt to give him an additional rest day and start him Tuesday against Nashville instead.