Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will serve as backup against Habs

Holtby (upper body) will dress for Monday's matchup with Montreal, but will stay on the bench in favor of Pheonix Copley, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Given Holtby is healthy enough to serve as the relief netminder Monday, it's a pretty safe bet he will be in goal versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday -- ending a four-game absence due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old was stuck in a rut with just one win in his previous six appearances, along with a 3.01 GAA.