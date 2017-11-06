Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will start Monday

Holtby will get the start in Monday's home game against the Coyotes, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The 28-year-old will look to extend his winning streak to four games, and he has a 2.34 GAA and .937 save percentage in his last four starts. There are no automatics in hockey, but a home game against the Coyotes certainly favors Holtby, so start him in all formats.