Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will start Sunday

Holtby will be in goal Sunday when the Capitals take on the Hurricanes, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The plan is for Holtby to play a full 60 minutes. In his preseason debut, the Caps netminder played only half the game but is expected to shoulder a full workload against the Hurricanes on Sunday. Last season, Holtby finished with a 32-19-3 record, a 2.82 GAA to go along with a .911 save percentage.