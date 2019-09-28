Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will start Sunday
Holtby will be in goal Sunday when the Capitals take on the Hurricanes, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The plan is for Holtby to play a full 60 minutes. In his preseason debut, the Caps netminder played only half the game but is expected to shoulder a full workload against the Hurricanes on Sunday. Last season, Holtby finished with a 32-19-3 record, a 2.82 GAA to go along with a .911 save percentage.
